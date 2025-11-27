Swedish Ambassador Praises Mombasa as Regional Trade Hub

Håkan Åkesson, Sweden’s Ambassador to Kenya and Head of Mission, on Thursday highlighted Mombasa’s growing role as a regional logistics hub, commending Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) for its efforts to improve efficiency and increase cargo volumes.

The Swedish delegation, led by Ambassador Åkesson, held a meeting with KPA management to discuss strategic priorities.

Topics included promoting green trade, encouraging inclusive participation in Kenya’s trade sector, and expanding sea trade for regional horticultural exports.

Speaking at the meeting, KPA’s General Manager of Engineering Services, Julius Tai, thanked the Swedish government for its support in enhancing port infrastructure and inland container depots through initiatives led by TradeMark Africa (TMA).

Earlier this year, TMA launched the Kenya Enhanced Trade Environment and Inclusion (KETEI) Programme, funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

The programme includes projects such as the installation of Smart Gates at the Port of Mombasa to boost operational efficiency.

“We appreciate the support in infrastructure development aimed at improving our port capacity for business facilitation. We are honored to host you,”Tai said on behalf of KPA Managing Director Captain Will Ruto.