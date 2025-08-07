Sydney Chandler Siblings: Getting to Know Sawyer Chandler

Sydney Chandler is an American actress born on February 13, 1996, in California, United States.

As the daughter of renowned actor Kyle Chandler and his wife Kathryn Macquarrie, Sydney grew up in a household steeped in the entertainment industry.

Raised near Austin, Texas, after her family relocated from California, she was exposed to the world of acting early on but initially resisted following in her father’s footsteps.

Her journey into acting began unexpectedly when she took an acting class in Austin while studying creative writing, sparking a passion that led her to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Career

Siblings

Sydney has one sibling, a younger sister named Sawyer Chandler.

Unlike Sydney, who has embraced the spotlight of the entertainment industry, Sawyer has chosen a path outside of Hollywood.

She i committed to environmental and animal rights causes, particularly focusing on ending the practice of shark finning, a cause she shares with her father, Kyle Chandler.

Sawyer works as a wildlife rehabilitator and maintains a private life, keeping her social media presence minimal.

Career

Chandler’s acting career began in 2016 with a role as Jade in the film The Golden Rut.

Her early work included smaller projects, such as the short film Jellyfish (2019) and a role as Eve in the television series SKAM Austin (2018–2019), which helped her gain initial recognition.

Her breakthrough came in 2022 when she appeared in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, playing Violet alongside stars like Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, marking her first major feature film role.

That same year, Sydney portrayed Chrissie Hynde, a founding member of The Pretenders, in the FX miniseries Pistol, a series about the Sex Pistols.

To prepare for this role, she learned to sing and play the guitar, showcasing her commitment to authentic performances.

Sydney has since expanded her repertoire, appearing in the Apple TV+ mystery drama Sugar (2024) alongside Colin Farrell.

In May 2023, she was cast in the lead role of Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth series for FX on Hulu, a project that underscores her rising prominence in the industry.

Additionally, she was attached to a Showtime series, Coercion, a drama about sex trafficking, though production had not started as of August 2024.