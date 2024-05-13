SZA Siblings: Meet Panya and Daniel Rowe

SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe on November 8, 1989, is an American singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of rhythm and blues, hip-hop and soul music.

She rose to prominence with her debut studio album Ctrl in 2017, which explored themes of romance, nostalgia, and insecurity.

SZA’s stage name is an acronym derived from the Supreme Alphabet, with each letter representing aspects of self-awareness and enlightenment.

Early in her career, she made connections with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), an independent record label and became the first female artist signed with TDE.

Siblings

SZA has two siblings.

Her half-sister, Panya Rowe, is 11 years older and is a visual artist known for her work in photography and painting.

SZA’s brother, Daniel Rowe, is a rapper who performs under the name Manhattan.

Daniel has released several mixtapes and EPs, showcasing his talents in hip-hop and rap.

The creative influences from her siblings’ artistic pursuits likely played a role in shaping SZA’s own musical style and success in the industry.

Career

SZA’s music career began in the early 2010s when she released two self-released EPs, See.SZA.Run and S, which helped her become the first female artist signed to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) in 2013.

In 2014, she released her third EP Z, which reached the top 10 on the US Independent Albums chart and co-wrote Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé’s song, Feeling Myself.

In 2016, she was featured on Rihanna’s album ANTI.

SZA’s debut studio album Ctrl was released in 2017 to critical acclaim, debuting at number 3 on the Billboard 200, earning her 4 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist.

In 2018, she collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on All the Stars for the Black Panther soundtrack, which earned them Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

After Ctrl, SZA released singles and collaborations with artists like Justin Timberlake, Cardi B and Doja Cat. Her 2021 single, Good Days, became her first solo top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2022, she released her highly anticipated second album SOS, which spent 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The album earned her 9 Grammy nominations in 2024, the most for any artist that year, winning Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song for Snooze.

Notable collaborations

SZA has collaborated with numerous artists, resulting in chart-topping hits and critically acclaimed songs.

One of her notable collaborations is What Lovers Do.with Maroon 5, which earned Platinum certification and peaked within the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

Another standout collaboration is All the Stars with Kendrick Lamar, a track from the Black Panther soundtrack that was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Her collaboration with Doja Cat, Kiss Me More, peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned SZA her first Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance.

SZA has also collaborated with Post Malone on Staring at the Sun, featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Her collaboration with The Weeknd & Travis Scott, Power is Power, was an epic track featured in the “Game of Thrones soundtrack. She worked with DJ Khaled on Just Us, which sampled OutKast’s Ms. Jackson and earned Gold certification.

SZA collaborated with Cardi B on I Do, an anthem for empowerment and self-love that was featured on Cardi B’s album, Invasion of Privacy.

Her collaboration with Travis Scott, Love Galore, was a tale of love and betrayal that was Platinum certified and nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

SZA also collaborated with SAINt JHN on Just For Me, a song about finding someone special featured in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Her collaboration with Lorde, Khalid, and Post Malone, Homemade Dynamite (Remix), was a remix about living in the moment from Lorde’s Grammy-winning album, Melodrama.

Finally, SZA worked with Justin Timberlake on The Otherside, a track from the animated movie Trolls World Tour that appealed to children of all ages.

These collaborations showcase SZA’s versatility as an artist, her ability to work with a wide range of musicians and her talent for creating memorable and impactful songs.

Awards

SZA has garnered an impressive array of awards and accolades throughout her career.

Notable achievements include four Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award and two Billboard Women in Music awards, including Woman of the Year.

She has also received recognition from the BET Awards, winning Album of the Year for SOS and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

SZA’s musical contributions have earned her nominations for prestigious awards like the Golden Globe and Academy Awards, showcasing her talent and impact in the music industry.