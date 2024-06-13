Tamron Hall Net Worth

Tamron Hall, a multifaceted talk show host, national correspondent, news anchor, author, and producer, boasts a net worth of $7 million. Since 2019, she has been the host and producer of the syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall.” Her extensive career includes roles as a national correspondent for NBC News, co-host for “Today,” and daytime anchor for MSNBC. Hall has also hosted the Investigation Discovery series “Deadline: Crime,” “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall,” and “NewsNation with Tamron Hall.” Additionally, she appeared as herself on the soap opera “General Hospital” in 2019 and published the mystery novel “As the Wicked Watch” in 2021. Tamron is the first African-American woman to co-anchor “Today” and has won a Daytime Emmy for her talk show.

Early Life

Tamron Latrise Hall was born on September 16, 1970, in Luling, Texas. She was raised by her mother, Mary Newton, and stepfather, Clarence Newton Sr. Her older sister, Renate Moore, was tragically murdered in 2004 after enduring years of abusive relationships. Hall has been open about this tragedy, using her platform to raise awareness about domestic violence. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Temple University in 1992 and began her broadcasting career in Texas.

Tamron Hall Career

Hall’s career began as a general assignment reporter at KBTX in Bryan, Texas, followed by a similar role at KTVT in Fort Worth in 1994. In 1997, she joined WFLD-TV in Chicago, working as a consumer reporter, general assignment reporter, and host of “Fox News in the Morning” for a decade.

Tamron joined NBC News and MSNBC in July 2007, gaining prominence after filling in for Keith Olbermann on “Countdown with Keith Olbermann.” She co-hosted “The Big Picture” with David Shuster and worked as a weekend and substitute anchor. From 2010 to 2017, she hosted “NewsNation with Tamron Hall” on MSNBC and co-anchored “Today’s Take,” the third hour of NBC’s “Today,” starting in 2014. After NBC gave her co-hosting slot to Megyn Kelly in 2017, Hall decided to leave NBC and MSNBC.

In 2013, Hall began hosting “Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall,” covering murder investigations. On September 9, 2019, she premiered her self-titled talk show, “Tamron Hall,” which has aired over 500 episodes and been renewed through its fifth season. Hall has made numerous television appearances, including on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” and “The Meredith Vieira Show.”

Personal Life

Tamron began dating music executive Steven Greener in 2017, and they married in 2019. The couple welcomed their son, Moses Mitchell Hall Greener, in April 2019. In 2014, Hall raised over $40,000 for Day One New York, a nonprofit aimed at ending dating abuse and domestic violence, as part of the “Shine A Light” campaign. She dedicated her show “Deadline: Crime” to her sister, Renate, focusing on domestic violence awareness. In 2014, she received the Voice of Empowerment award from Safe Horizon and collaborated with the organization on The Tamron ❤ Renate Fund to support domestic violence victims.

Hall received an Honorary Doctorate from Peirce College in 2016 and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Tamron Hall Awards and Nominations

Tamron Hall has been honored with numerous awards, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “Tamron Hall” in 2020. She received two News & Documentary Emmy nominations and won Temple University’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media award in 2010. In 2015, she earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story on domestic violence. “Tamron Hall” received NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Talk Series in 2020 and 2021, and Hall won a Gracie Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host-Entertainment in 2020. In 2022, she received an Award for Excellence, Television Performer from the NATPE Iris Awards.

Tamron Hall Net Worth

Tamron Hall net worth is $7 million.