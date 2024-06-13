fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Tamron Hall Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments4 Mins Read
    Tamron Hall Net Worth

    Tamron Hall, a multifaceted talk show host, national correspondent, news anchor, author, and producer, boasts a net worth of $7 million. Since 2019, she has been the host and producer of the syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall.” Her extensive career includes roles as a national correspondent for NBC News, co-host for “Today,” and daytime anchor for MSNBC. Hall has also hosted the Investigation Discovery series “Deadline: Crime,” “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall,” and “NewsNation with Tamron Hall.” Additionally, she appeared as herself on the soap opera “General Hospital” in 2019 and published the mystery novel “As the Wicked Watch” in 2021. Tamron is the first African-American woman to co-anchor “Today” and has won a Daytime Emmy for her talk show.

    Tamron Hall Net Worth $7 Million
    Date of Birth September 16, 1970
    Place of Birth Luling, Texas
    Nationality American
    Profession Journalist

    Early Life

    Tamron Latrise Hall was born on September 16, 1970, in Luling, Texas. She was raised by her mother, Mary Newton, and stepfather, Clarence Newton Sr. Her older sister, Renate Moore, was tragically murdered in 2004 after enduring years of abusive relationships. Hall has been open about this tragedy, using her platform to raise awareness about domestic violence. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Temple University in 1992 and began her broadcasting career in Texas.

    Tamron Hall Career

    Hall’s career began as a general assignment reporter at KBTX in Bryan, Texas, followed by a similar role at KTVT in Fort Worth in 1994. In 1997, she joined WFLD-TV in Chicago, working as a consumer reporter, general assignment reporter, and host of “Fox News in the Morning” for a decade.

    Tamron joined NBC News and MSNBC in July 2007, gaining prominence after filling in for Keith Olbermann on “Countdown with Keith Olbermann.” She co-hosted “The Big Picture” with David Shuster and worked as a weekend and substitute anchor. From 2010 to 2017, she hosted “NewsNation with Tamron Hall” on MSNBC and co-anchored “Today’s Take,” the third hour of NBC’s “Today,” starting in 2014. After NBC gave her co-hosting slot to Megyn Kelly in 2017, Hall decided to leave NBC and MSNBC.

    Also Read: Tami Roman Net Worth

    In 2013, Hall began hosting “Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall,” covering murder investigations. On September 9, 2019, she premiered her self-titled talk show, “Tamron Hall,” which has aired over 500 episodes and been renewed through its fifth season. Hall has made numerous television appearances, including on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” and “The Meredith Vieira Show.”

    Personal Life

    Tamron began dating music executive Steven Greener in 2017, and they married in 2019. The couple welcomed their son, Moses Mitchell Hall Greener, in April 2019. In 2014, Hall raised over $40,000 for Day One New York, a nonprofit aimed at ending dating abuse and domestic violence, as part of the “Shine A Light” campaign. She dedicated her show “Deadline: Crime” to her sister, Renate, focusing on domestic violence awareness. In 2014, she received the Voice of Empowerment award from Safe Horizon and collaborated with the organization on The Tamron ❤ Renate Fund to support domestic violence victims.

    Hall received an Honorary Doctorate from Peirce College in 2016 and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

    Tamron Hall Awards and Nominations

    Tamron Hall has been honored with numerous awards, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “Tamron Hall” in 2020. She received two News & Documentary Emmy nominations and won Temple University’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media award in 2010. In 2015, she earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story on domestic violence. “Tamron Hall” received NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Talk Series in 2020 and 2021, and Hall won a Gracie Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host-Entertainment in 2020. In 2022, she received an Award for Excellence, Television Performer from the NATPE Iris Awards.

    Tamron Hall Net Worth

    Tamron Hall net worth is $7 million.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Tamra Judge Net Worth

    Tamron Hall Net Worth

     
    Tekashi69 Net Worth 2024

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X