Tanzanian Musician Matonya Charged with Rape in Mombasa Court

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has charged Tanzanian musician Sefu Shabani Ramadhan, popularly known as Matonya, with one count of rape.

The 43-year-old appeared before Chief Magistrate Robinson Ondiek at the Shanzu Law Court, where he denied the charge brought under Section 3(1) as read with Section 3(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The court heard that the alleged offence took place on April 7, 2026, at an apartment in Nyali Sub-County, Mombasa County. According to the prosecution, the accused is alleged to have unlawfully committed the act against an adult woman.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Keya Ombele urged the court to impose strict bond terms, citing the accused’s status as a foreign national without a fixed residence in Kenya. She argued that stringent conditions were necessary to ensure he remains within the court’s jurisdiction throughout the trial.

The court granted Matonya a bond of Ksh 500,000 with one Kenyan surety. He was also ordered to deposit his Tanzanian passport and barred from leaving the country without prior court approval.

Additionally, immigration authorities were directed to place an alert at all border points to prevent any attempt by the accused to exit the jurisdiction before the case is heard and determined