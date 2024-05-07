Tasha K, also known as Latasha Kebe, has found herself embroiled in legal controversies many times, the recent involving comedian Kevin Hart. The lawsuit alleges defamation and extortion related to an interview conducted on Tasha K’s YouTube channel. Despite her popularity in the media world, Tasha K’s net worth has taken a hit due to previous legal battles, notably with Cardi B.

Tasha K Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth March 10, 1982 Place of Birth Panama City, Florida Nationality American Profession You Tuber

Early Life

Born on March 10, 1982, in Panama City, Florida, Tasha K grew up in a Christian household among African American communities. After relocating to Atlanta post-high school, she ventured into internet work, eventually gaining prominence as a media personality. Married to Cheickna H. Kebe, Tasha K balances her career with family life, raising two children.

Tasha K Net Worth

Tasha K’s ascent to fame through her YouTube channel, Unwine With Tasha K, initially bolstered her net worth.

However, legal battles, notably with Cardi B, have significantly impacted her finances. After losing a defamation lawsuit filed by Cardi B, Tasha K net worth dwindled to $2 million, reflecting the financial toll of legal disputes.

Kevin Hart’s Lawsuit

In the recent legal saga, Kevin Hart filed a lawsuit against Tasha K and his former assistant, Meisha Shakes, alleging defamation and extortion. Shakes claimed Hart’s infidelity, leading to a confrontation with his wife, Eniko. Hart’s lawsuit accuses Tasha K of demanding $250,000 to withhold an interview discussing the affair. Police involvement ensued, with cease and desist orders issued against publishing the interview.

Legal Allegations and Past Cases

Tasha K’s history includes contentious legal battles with celebrities like Cardi B, Sukihana, and Wack 100, involving allegations of drug use, infidelity, and defamation. Despite facing legal repercussions, Tasha K has continued to court controversy with sensationalist content on her YouTube channel.