Taylor Ann Green Siblings: Meet Richard Worthington and Catie King

Taylor Ann Green is known for appearing on the Bravo television show, Southern Charm.

She became a prominent figure in the eighth season of the show, having previously dated original cast member Shep Rose until their breakup in July 2022.

After leaving her role as an orthodontic assistant, Taylor transitioned into a career in sales and gained attention for her involvement in various storylines throughout seasons eight and nine.

Her personal life has included romantic connections with Austen Kroll, leading to controversy and speculation, as well as her subsequent relationship with Gaston, whom she confirmed as her new boyfriend in October 2023.

Taylor Ann Green’s siblings

Taylor has a brother named Richard Worthington Green, commonly referred to as Worth and a sister named Catie King.

Tragically, Worth passed away at the age of 36 on June 8, 2023.

Catie publicly acknowledged his death via social media, expressing grief and fond memories of their relationship.

Worth was described as having a vibrant personality, a strong sense of community, and a deep connection with his Christian faith.

Before his passing, he was involved in various activities such as traveling, teaching English abroad, and starting a men’s group in Raleigh, NC.

Worth worked as a Senior Project Manager for Weatherguard Roofing & Restoration in Charlotte, NC.

Taylor herself paid tribute to her brother, reflecting on his positive influence and the joy he brought into the lives of those around him.

Also Read: Emma Watson Siblings: A Look into the Actress’ Sibling Circle

Taylor Ann Green’s personal life

Taylor is currently single.

She previously dated Shep Rose, a fellow cast member, but their relationship ended in 2022.

In October 2022, Taylor revealed that she was dating someone new, Gaston Rojas, but there is no further information available about their relationship.

Taylor Ann Green’s career

Taylor initially gained notoriety as the partner of Shep Rose on the reality show, Southern Charm.

Prior to her appearance on the program, she held a position as an orthodontics assistant.

However, after her romantic involvement with Shep concluded, Taylor shifted her career focus towards sales.

Specifically, she became a representative for a cocktail brand called Day Chaser, which led to her being recognized as Charleston’s new “It” girl within the local scene.

Additionally, Taylor has expanded her presence online, leveraging her platform from Southern Charm to collaborate with brands such as Mister Zimi and PARK Accessories.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Taylor continues to engage with her fan base while navigating personal challenges and maintaining relationships with fellow cast members.