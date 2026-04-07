Taylor Frankie Paul Files for Protective Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Dakota Mortensen

Taylor Frankie Paul has filed a court application seeking a protective order against her former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, citing alleged abuse and controlling behaviour during their relationship.

According to court documents filed on April 7, the reality TV star claims Mortensen has shown a “pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control.” She is asking the court to grant protection for herself and their two-year-old son.

The development comes weeks after Mortensen, 33, filed his own request for a protective order against Paul, 31, on March 19. In that case, he was granted temporary custody of their son ahead of a court hearing scheduled for April 7. Paul has claimed that his filing was intended to harm her career.

In her application, Paul outlined several incidents in which she alleges Mortensen acted violently toward her. She also submitted screenshots of text messages and photos of injuries, which she says resulted from their disputes.

In one incident dated February 23, Paul alleges that Mortensen physically assaulted her during an argument. She claims he forced her into his vehicle and injured her during the confrontation.

The couple has a history of legal disputes. In 2023, Paul was arrested following a domestic dispute involving Mortensen. She faced misdemeanor charges, including assault and criminal mischief, and later entered a plea agreement that could lead to reduced or dismissed charges if conditions are met.

Authorities in Utah have also opened separate investigations into alleged domestic incidents involving the two in February 2026. According to a police report, one case was initiated after a report that Mortensen had been assaulted. The report cited claims of physical altercations, including scratching and pushing, and noted that officers documented visible injuries.