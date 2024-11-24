Taylor Swift Celebrates Jason And Kylie Kelce’s Pregnancy Announcement

Taylor Swift joined the celebration as Jason and Kylie Kelce announced they are expecting their fourth child, a baby girl, in 2025.

Kylie, 32, shared the exciting news on Friday evening with an adorable Instagram post. The couple’s three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months — posed in pink sweaters embroidered with the words “Big Sister.”

The sisters’ reactions to the announcement stole the show. Wyatt appeared shocked, holding her head in disbelief, while Elliotte beamed with joy. Bennett, however, was less enthusiastic, shedding tears in the sweet photo.

“We captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie captioned the post. “At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page!”

Taylor Swift, 34, subtly showed her support by “liking” Kylie’s post. Friends and family also chimed in with congratulations. Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting her third child, wrote, “Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!” Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, added, “Love it!!!” The Philadelphia Eagles’ official account also extended their congratulations.

However, Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, has yet to comment publicly on the announcement.

The pregnancy news comes months after Kylie addressed speculation about their family planning. In a heartfelt TikTok video, she revealed she had experienced a miscarriage at 13 weeks and assured fans they would share any good news when ready.