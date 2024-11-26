Taylor Swift Makes A Quick Exit Through Kitchen During Beverly Hills Outing

Taylor Swift was spotted making a discreet exit through the kitchen at Spago, a popular Beverly Hills restaurant, during a January dinner with friends Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell.

A newly surfaced fan video, shared online Sunday, captured the superstar and her companions warmly bidding farewell to the kitchen staff before leaving the venue.

In the video, Swift could be heard expressing her gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much!” as she waved goodbye. Lyndsay, married to Kansas City Chiefs player Blake Bell, also waved to staff while Brittany, wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, led the way.

The clip, shared on TikTok, quickly garnered attention, with fans praising Swift’s politeness toward the staff. “Always love to see how polite she is,” one commenter wrote, while another noted the potential risks of walking through a busy restaurant kitchen. “Most times them floors are slippery!!”

A fan explained the common practice of celebrities using kitchen exits for privacy and security. “It’s a quick and secure/more private way to get through places,” they shared.

Swift, known for her impeccable style, looked chic in a black turtleneck mini dress paired with knee-high Christian Louboutin boots. She completed the outfit with a gold necklace, a black purse, and her signature red lipstick.

Her friends matched the stylish vibe, with Brittany in a Gucci mini skirt and boots and Lyndsay in a beige dress and leather jacket.

This isn’t the first time the “Anti-Hero” singer has made headlines for her creative ways of avoiding paparazzi. In the past, she’s used umbrellas to shield herself and even sparked rumors of hiding in a suitcase to dodge photographers.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Corrects Security Guard’s Tone With Photographers At Chiefs Game Arrival