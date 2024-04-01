Teacher Dies by Suicide in Suspected Love Triangle in Bomet 

A 33-year-old teacher died by suicide in Ndaraweta area in Bomet County after a disagreement with his lover.

He hanged himself outside a rental room where his lover stayed, police said.

The body of the victim was Sunday March 31 found hanging on the verandah roof, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bernard Langat and a Junior Secondary School (JSS) teacher in one of the schools in Trans Mara, Narok County.

The deceased had visited his girlfriend, who is a student at Bomet central TTI staying in a rental premises a distance from the college.

This is when the incident happened, police said.

Police said they are investigating claims the deceased had raised issues concerning his love life, and had indicated a decision to end his life in a social media post.

He thanked his family for providing for his education and recalled good memories with his students.

Police moved the body to Longisa hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

This is the latest suicide incident to happen in the country in a series that have been reported.

Officials say the trend is alarming and want action be taken to address the same.

Up to two cases are replicated to police which they term alarming.