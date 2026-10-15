Teams seize contraband goods worth Sh62 million in operations

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in collaboration with Interpol and other law enforcement and regulatory agencies, have concluded a three-day nationwide multi-agency operation targeting counterfeit goods, illicit alcohol, soft drinks, smuggled cigarettes, self-care products, falsified pharmaceuticals, human trafficking and wildlife-related crimes.

Dubbed Operation Usalama XII, the intelligence-led exercise covered Nairobi, Central, Coast, Rift Valley, Eastern, Nyanza and Western regions, bringing together the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), National Anti-Narcotic Investigations Bureau (NANIB), Pharmacy and Poisons Board, brand owners and local police units.

The three-day operation that was coordinated by the National Central Bureau [NCB] and Director Operations DCI HQs recorded 29 arrests, seizures of suspected counterfeit and contraband goods valued at over Sh62.7 million, 198 motor vehicle checks against Interpol databases, seven suspected victims of trafficking rescued and 85 Kenyan passports recovered from a suspected illegal recruitment agency.

In Nairobi, detectives recovered suspected counterfeit consumer goods, electrical accessories and automotive components worth millions of shillings.

The seizures included 3,991-suspected counterfeit Samsung and iPhone adapters, 1,963 football jerseys and Adidas balls, beauty products, vehicle spare parts and lubricants. Officers also recovered suspected falsified pharmaceuticals and diverted public medical supplies from an unlicensed clinic in Kayole, while NANIB detectives seized several bottles of products suspected to contain narcotic or psychotropic substances from a pharmacy in Eastleigh for further analysis.

The operation also targeted suspects in human trafficking and exploitation.

In Westlands, detectives arrested a suspect at a recruitment agency allegedly operating without the requisite license, recovering 85 Kenyan passports, work visas and employment contracts.

In Roysambu, three girls were rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, while a separate operation in Gilgil intercepted four Somali nationals suspected to be trafficking victims, including two minors.

In Nakuru, officers arrested a suspect transporting 90,000 sticks of suspected smuggled cigarettes valued at approximately Sh2 million and recovered counterfeit excise stamps.

Other operations led to arrests and seizures of counterfeit and unmarked alcoholic beverages in Central and Nyanza regions, alongside the recovery of suspected counterfeit mobile phones, storage devices and footwear.

Officials said the operations will continue.