Technician in CCTV tampering in Ojwang’s murder detained for 14 days pending probe

A Kahawa court detained a 23-year-old technician for 14 days on claims of tampering with CCTV footage at Nairobi’s Central Police Station, potentially concealing critical evidence in the murder investigation of teacher Albert Ojwang.

The technician, who was reportedly paid Sh3,000 to disable the surveillance system, was remanded in Kilimani Police Station with a second suspect.

Their detention follows an application by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) through its Assistant Director of Forensics, Paul Njihia.

The court heard that the tampering hampered investigations into whether Ojwang was tortured and killed inside the police station cells.

Njihia requested that the matter be heard in camera, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing probe into the “gruesome murder” of Ojwang.

The court granted part of the request — allowing 14 days of detention instead of the 21 sought by investigators.

Njihia informed the court that the suspects’ mobile phones had been seized and would be subjected to forensic analysis.

He further stated that the second suspect was arrested on June 14, 2025, in the vicinity of Central Police Station and subsequently booked at Kilimani.

According to IPOA, the technician and others still at large are suspected of attempting to cover up the fatal assault of Ojwang while he was in custody.

The second suspect is alleged to have been inside the cells during the brutal incident.

While the suspects are said to have cooperated with investigators so far, Njihia told the court that more time is needed to complete forensic examinations and receive guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on how to proceed.

The court ordered both suspects held at Kilimani Police Station for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigations.

The developments came as the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat stepped aside to allow investigations into the saga.