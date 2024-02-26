fbpx
    Teen Collapses, Dies during Football Match in Makueni

    Police are investigating the sudden death of a 17-year-old boy who collapsed while playing football at a school in Makueni.

    The incident happened on Saturday, February 24 in Kisau Sub County.

    The form three student at Kitondo School was playing with other students at the institution when he collapsed and died.

    He was rushed to Kisau Sub County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

    He was initially rushed by other students to the school dispensary for first aid.

    Police said the body did not have any visible injury at that time.

    The body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home Machakos awaiting autopsy.

    The family of the student was informed of the incident.

