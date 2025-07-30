Teen dies after unsafe abortion in Kware, Nairobi

Police are investigating an incident where a 17-year-old girl died after she complained of stomach pains in Kware, Nairobi.

It is suspected that the girl had carried out an unsafe abortion at her Kitui home before she traveled to Nairobi for further treatment.

She was first rushed to a private hospital in the slum before she was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where she died on arrival.

Police said her body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Cases of unsafe abortion are on the rise in informal settlements amid campaigns to discourage the same.

Meanwhile, police in Kwa Vonza, Kitui County are investigating an incident where a human skeleton was found at the local Kenyatta University Kitui campus compound.

A herder who was taking care of goats stumbled on the skeleton and informed local security.

Police said they found a dress, skirt and a yellow biker and were identified as those of Nzambi Valesi Ndumbu, 22, who went missing in May this year.

Police moved the skeleton to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Suna, Migori County, a woman was found dead in her house after a suspected murder.

Police said Esther Atieno Midida, 29 was found dead after a domestic fight in their home.

Her husband was arrested over the murder and he told police they had fought, leading to a fatal injury on the woman.

The body had multiple bruises when it was discovered, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Kimini, Trans Nzoia County, police said they are investigating a murder where a man was fatally assaulted in an altercation.

Police said Samuel Wamalwa, 22 died in hospital hours after the July 29 incident.

A mob later stormed and torched a house belonging to the suspect in the murder.

The suspect escaped the scene and efforts to get him for grilling are ongoing, police said.