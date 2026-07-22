Teenager fatally stabbed in Dandora, suspect on the run

Detectives launched a manhunt for an 18-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a fellow teenager in Nairobi’s Dandora area.

According to the police, the attack occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 22, near the gate of Canaan Court in the Canaan area.

The incident was reported to Dandora Police Station by the mother, who told officers that her son had been stabbed in the chest along the road near the residential court.

Police officers who responded to the scene established that the victim, Kelvin Karanja Wangari, 18, had allegedly been stabbed in the chest by another 18-year-old, identified as Brian Mirah, under circumstances that are still under investigation.

The injured teenager was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police said the suspect fled immediately after the stabbing, escaping towards Korogocho Bridge, and remains at large.

The body was preserved at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

And a 50-year-old man was shot dead after armed assailants raided a village in Garissa County on Tuesday evening in an attack that police believe could be linked to a longstanding land ownership dispute.

The attack occurred in Bula Towfiq within Garissa Sub-County.

Police officers rushed to the scene, where they found the body of Abdiweli Iman, aged about 50, lying next to his house.

Preliminary investigations established that about four unknown armed men stormed the village and opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing. Police noted that the area has a longstanding land ownership dispute, which is being considered as a possible motive for the attack.

The scene was processed by investigators, and the body, which had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was moved to the Garissa County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to identify and apprehend the attackers. No arrests had been made by the time of filing the report.