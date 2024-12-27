Tens Troop to Mt Kenya for Prayers 

Tens of pilgrims trooped to Mt Kenya for annual peace prayers.

The prayers focused on rising abductions and other national challenges.

The group, mostly from the region, convened at Samson Corner along Mwea Embu road in Kirinyaga county and started the journey at around 7am, with the annual prayers to seek divine intervention for the country.

The group conducted their prayers by driving anti-clockwise around Mt Kenya, stopping at seven designated points for prayer.

Travelling in vehicles adorned with sky-blue ribbons, the faithful made several stops around the mountain, offering prayers for the nation.

They said this year has brought many shocking events to the country among them abductions, which they condemned.

They highlighted the importance of collective and personal prayer, thanking God for the year and seeking blessings for the future.

As the group concluded their pilgrimage, calling for unity among Kenyans and a return to values rooted in cultural and spiritual traditions to navigate the country’s challenges, they condemned rising cases of abduction among the youth across the country calling for an end to cases of human rights violation.

This has been a norm for some in the region.