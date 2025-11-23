Tension as Kenya and Ethiopian security agencies engage in gunfight at Moyale border  

A serious security incident unfolded Saturday along the Kenya–Ethiopia border in Moyale after Ethiopian military personnel reportedly crossed nearly one kilometre into Kenyan territory while firing.

The advance, which came from the Sesii area, pushed the troops to within two kilometres of Moyale Police Station, prompting an immediate response from Kenyan security agencies, officials and witnesses said.

This raised tension in the area for almost two hours. Locals gathered in groups as the Kenyan security teams mobilized to respond to the intruders.

Teams from the Kenya Police, Administration Police Service, and Border Patrol Unit engaged the invading forces in a confrontation that lasted close to two hours.

The Kenya Defence Forces later joined the operation, and together the teams managed to repel the Ethiopian soldiers back to the borderline.

Several rounds were fired during the exchange, but no injuries were reported among Kenyan officers.

However, unconfirmed reports suggest that an earlier fatal shooting on the Ethiopian side allegedly involving a Kenyan team along the border may have triggered the incursion.

Top local security officials visited the scene on Saturday and Sunday amid tension. They assured locals of security and investigations into the incident.

The area is fragile as the Ethiopian troops and militia usually cross into Kenya for attacks and escape. Kenya and Ethiopia share an expansive borderline.

As part of efforts to enhance security in the area, both countries have established a border point for clearing people and goods crossing to either side.

The existence of militia in the area and on the Ethiopian side has worsened the situation.

The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) members operate in the area.

An operation which targets Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) hideouts in the area has recovered several items including weapons and ammunition, walkie talkies, camera stands, a solar panel, a generator, marijuana, among other things believed to be used by the militia in carrying out their illegal activities.

Police said the group has taken advantage of close family and cultural ties between the Borana of Kenya and Oromo of Ethiopia to infiltrate and hide amongst the population and continue committing atrocities causing untold suffering.

The operation was launched after both Kenya and Ethiopia accused the OLA of committing crimes in the area.

OLA is an armed opposition group active in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia.

The OLA consists primarily of former armed members of the pre-peace deal with Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) who refused to disarm out of skepticism of the deal, and former youth protestors who grew disillusioned with nonviolent resistance.