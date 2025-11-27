Tension and heavy security at major polling centres as voters elect leaders in mini polls

There was tension in a section of areas where voters were set to elect their leaders in mini polls set for Thursday, November 27.

Police said they had mobilized hundreds of security personnel and deployed them to the 22 by-election centres.

There were reports of violence on Wednesday night in parts of Narok and Kakamega ahead of the polls, police said, adding that at least two people were injured in both cases.

A man identified as Dennis Imbayi was held captive at a hotel in Kakamega Town and beaten up over claims he and others had been sent there for rigging. He was later rescued and rushed to the hospital with head injuries.

In Narok, officials said a candidate for a ward in the area was harassed by goons.

The National Police Service (NPS) headquarters said the exercise had kicked off well in all places.

More police officers were mobilized from places where there are no elections and sent to the 22 polling stations to beef up security.

NPS Spokesman Muchiri Nyaga, the service emphasized its constitutional mandate to protect life and property, prevent and detect crime, and uphold public safety while respecting human rights and the rule of law.

Nyaga said the NPS is working closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in accordance with the law to ensure adequate security is in place before, during and after the polls.

IEBC assured Kenyans of heightened security during the by-elections.

According to the commission, every polling station in the 22 by-election areas will have a minimum of two security officers on duty.

Additional security teams will also be conducting patrols and providing rapid response where necessary.

“Voters are assured of a secure and peaceful environment and are urged to report any incidents through the appropriate security channels,” said IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon in a statement.

The Commission said the move is aimed at guaranteeing a secure, peaceful, and orderly environment for voters to exercise their democratic right.

IEBC said it has deployed adequate security personnel not only at polling stations but also at tallying centres and other strategic locations across the constituencies holding by-elections.

This includes both urban and rural polling points, ensuring comprehensive coverage and rapid intervention capabilities.

Earlier on, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen conducted an assessment of the security situation in various electoral areas. He was accompanied by his Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat and his Administration Police counterpart Gilbert Masengeli.

Murkomen warned that anybody who will be found loitering and trying to interfere with elections will be treated as a suspect “like other suspects.”

The presence of security officers at the voting areas, he said, will be to ensure that voters are not intimidated.

“Our job as a government is to ensure voters are not intimidated, and when we succeed in intimidating the goons, we are very happy. When goons complain that the government is intimidating, it is my joy,” said the CS.

He added that security agencies have put in place measures to ensure peaceful participation by all, including vulnerable groups who often fear violence during elections.

“I want to ask women, persons with disability, and the aged who might be afraid of violence to know that we have put in place measures to guarantee their security,” he assured.

Murkomen also said vehicle owners whose cars are hired to ferry hired thugs will be held accountable.

Police called on all political actors to conduct their campaigns within the confines of the law, warning leaders against issuing incitement, hate speech or statements that could undermine public confidence in state institutions.

Political leaders were further encouraged to cooperate with electoral officials to ensure a credible process.