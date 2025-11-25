Terrell Edmunds Siblings: Meet Trey and Tremaine Edmunds

Terrell Edmunds is a professional American football safety currently playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in the National Football League (NFL).

Born on January 20, 1997, in Danville, Virginia, Edmunds grew up in a family deeply immersed in the sport of football, which profoundly shaped his path to the pros.

Before entering the NFL, Edmunds starred as a cornerback and safety for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where he honed his craft in the competitive Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

His selection in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft marked him as one of the top defensive prospects that year, and he has since navigated a dynamic career across multiple teams.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Terrell’s eldest sibling, Trey Edmunds, born in 1994, is a running back who has appeared in games for several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he briefly overlapped with Terrell.

Trey’s journey began at Virginia Tech as well, before transitioning to the pros as an undrafted free agent in 2017, showcasing the family’s grit and determination.

The youngest brother, Tremaine Edmunds, born in 1998, has emerged as a standout linebacker, currently with the Chicago Bears after being drafted second overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Terrell, as the middle brother, shares a unique bond with both, having made NFL history alongside Tremaine as the first pair of brothers selected in the first round of the same draft.

Career

Edmunds’ NFL career kicked off with high expectations when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him 28th overall in the 2018 Draft, pairing him with his brother Trey on the roster and setting the stage for a family reunion in the Steel City.

Also Read: Zack Martin Siblings: All About Josh and Nick Martin

As a rookie, Edmunds transitioned seamlessly into the starting strong safety role, logging 97 combined tackles and earning praise for his physicality against the run.

Over his initial five seasons with Pittsburgh through 2022, he became a defensive staple, amassing 327 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and four interceptions while adapting to coordinator changes and contributing on special teams.

His tenure included pivotal moments, such as key stops in playoff pushes and a growing reputation for reliability in zone coverage.

Seeking a fresh start, Edmunds signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, where he rotated in the secondary before a midseason trade to the Tennessee Titans, adding depth to their defense amid injuries.

The 2024 season saw further movement: a brief stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, followed by activation with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he provided veteran presence in the back end.

By 2025, Edmunds landed with the Raiders, continuing his journeyman role with 465 career tackles, 7.5 sacks, six interceptions, and 28 passes defensed as of the latest campaigns.

Accolades

At Virginia Tech, Edmunds earned Third-Team All-ACC honors in 2017, capping a senior season with 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and two interceptions that highlighted his ball-hawking prowess.

Upon arriving in Pittsburgh, Edmunds quickly made his mark by winning the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the team’s top rookie in 2018, an internal accolade voted by teammates that affirmed his immediate impact.

Over his NFL tenure, he has accumulated impressive statistical milestones, including over 450 total tackles and multiple multi-interception seasons, though he has yet to secure a Pro Bowl nod or All-Pro recognition.