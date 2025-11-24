Terron Ward Siblings: Getting to Know Terrell and Teirra Ward

Terron Ward, born on February 15, 1992, in Antioch, California, is a former professional American football running back who made his mark in the National Football League (NFL) with the Atlanta Falcons.

He was known for his compact, explosive playing style that allowed him to evade defenders and contribute effectively on special teams.

Growing up in the Bay Area, Ward developed a passion for football early on, eventually playing college ball at Oregon State University before transitioning to the pros as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

His journey in the sport not only highlighted his personal determination but also intertwined with the achievements of his family, particularly his siblings who shared a similar affinity for the game.

Terron has his older brother, Terrell “T.J.” Ward Jr., a former NFL safety renowned for his hard-hitting style and championship pedigree.

T.J., who played college football at the University of Oregon, enjoyed a distinguished professional career spanning over a decade, including stints with the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He achieved the pinnacle of success by winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016, a moment that resonated deeply with Terron as the younger brother looked on with pride and inspiration.

Complementing the brothers is their sister, Teirra Ward, who rounds out the sibling trio.

Career

Terron’s football odyssey began at Oregon State University, where he emerged as a reliable workhorse in the Beavers’ backfield from 2010 to 2014.

Over his collegiate tenure, he amassed 1,843 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, solidifying his place in the program’s record books while showcasing versatility as a receiver out of the backfield.

Undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, Ward quickly latched on with the Atlanta Falcons, earning a spot on the practice squad before breaking into the active roster later that season.

His NFL debut came in Week 10 of 2015, and he appeared in 32 games over three seasons with Atlanta, primarily serving as a third-down back and special teams ace.

Ward’s professional stats include 90 carries for 375 yards and one touchdown, along with 11 receptions for 80 yards, demonstrating his utility in short-yardage situations and pass protection.

A highlight of his career was contributing to the Falcons’ 2016 run to Super Bowl LI, where he played a rotational role in their explosive offense led by Matt Ryan.

Though the Falcons fell short against the New England Patriots, Ward’s tenure in Atlanta marked him as a gritty underdog who maximized limited opportunities.

Post-NFL, Ward has transitioned into philanthropy and real estate, co-founding the WardBoy Project with his brother T.J. to mentor young athletes, while maintaining ties to the sport through coaching and community events in the Portland and Bay Area regions.

Accolades

At Oregon State, Ward etched his name into the school’s history books, ranking 12th all-time in career rushing yards with 1,843 and eighth in rushing touchdowns with 22, a testament to his consistency and scoring prowess over four seasons.

In the NFL, Ward’s most notable team honor came as part of the Atlanta Falcons’ NFC Championship squad in 2016, culminating in a Super Bowl LI appearance against his brother T.J.’s Broncos, who had won the previous year’s title.

Though he did not garner individual awards like Pro Bowl selections, Ward’s value was evident in his special teams reliability and his role in Atlanta’s high-octane offense that led the league in scoring that year.

Beyond the field, his off-field impact shines through the WardBoy Project, which has been praised for empowering at-risk youth through football clinics and life skills programs, earning local acclaim in California and Oregon for fostering positive change.