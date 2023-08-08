in NEWS, WORLD NEWS

Watch: Lovebirds Thabo Bester, Nandipha All Smiles in Court

Convicted South African rapist Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magadumana were on Tuesday reunited for the first time since their arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.

Bester and Magadumana appeared together with ten others in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Tuesday morning.

Their case was, however, postponed to October 11 pending further investigations.

Their co-accused included; Magudumana’s father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti (Motenyane John) Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Nastassja Jansen, Joel Maketha, Moeketsi Ramolula, Thabang Meir, Integration CCTV technician Teboho James Lipholo and Zando Moyo, and a Zimbabwean national who allegedly helped Magudumana claim a body under false pretenses.

Six of the accused have been released on bail.

The accused are facing charges of assisting Bester to escape from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

 

