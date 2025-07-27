Thai National Nabbed in South C After Escaping JKIA Drug Bust

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday said they arrested a 57-year-old Thai national after he allegedly tried to smuggle 41.7 kilograms of cannabis sativa through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Wong Hiu Fung reportedly landed at JKIA from Bangkok, Thailand, and after being cleared by immigration officers, he collected his two suitcases and made his way to the customs screening zone.

“Just as officers began inspecting his luggage, he pulled a ‘fake phone call’ trick and vanished into thin air, leaving his suspiciously bulky bags behind,” DCI said.

“Inside the abandoned luggage, Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives discovered 41 sachets of cannabis sativa weighing a total of 41.7 kilograms.”

Police said they trailed the man to a hotel in Nairobi’s South C area, where they arrested him and escorted him back to the JKIA police station.

He will take plea on Monday even as police investigate his intended market.

Cases of narcotics trafficking and consumption have been on the rise amid operations to contain the trend.

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested in Kalawa, in Mbooni, Makueni over the brutal murder of Robinson Mumo Munyao who body was yesterday found with two deep cuts on the forehead.

The lifeless body of Munyao, 35, was found at Kalawa Market, off the main road yesterday at around 6.20am.

After preliminary investigations, the three were arrested.

Another man was also arrested in Ruai after he attempted to kill his wife following a domestic quarrel in Makongo area of Kamulu, Ruai Sub-County on Saturday.

Joseph Maina is said to have hit his wife, Millicent Wanjiku 44, on the head, occasioning her deep cut on the head and injuries on both arms. The victim was rushed to Ruai Family Hospital in a serious condition.