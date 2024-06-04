The 10 Stadiums To Host Euro 2024 Games

Ten stadiums across Germany have been chosen to host matches at Euro 2024. From past and future Champions League final venues to the homes of second division sides, here is a summary:
BerlinOriginal name: Olympiastadion Berlin
Capacity during the Euros: 71,000
Resident club: Hertha Berlin
Usual capacity: 74,500
Inauguration: August 1936, main renovation 2000/2004
Euro 2024: Three group-stage matches, one last 16, one quarter-final and the final
Munich
Original name: Allianz Arena
Capacity during the Euros: 66,000
Resident club: Bayern Munich
Usual capacity: 75,000
Inauguration: May 2005
In the past: World Cup 2006, including the opening match; Champions League final 2012; Euro 2020; (to come) Champions League final 2025
During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches, including the opening match, one last 16 and a semi-final
Resident club: Borussia Dortmund
Usual capacity: 81,365
Inauguration: April 1974, main renovations 1992, 1999, 2003 and 2006
In the past: World Cup 1974; UEFA Cup (C3) final 2001; World Cup 2006
During Euro 2024: Four group-stage matches, one last 16 and a semi-final
Stuttgart
Original name: Neckarstadion
Capacity during the Euros: 51,000
Resident club: VfB Stuttgart
Usual capacity: 60,500
Inauguration: July 1933, main renovations 1951, 1993, 2004, 2011 and 2024
In the past: Champions League final 1959; World Cup 1974; Champions League final 1988; Euro 1988; World Athletics Championships 1993; World Cup 2006
During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches and one quarter-final
Hamburg
Original name: Volksparkstadion
Capacity during the Euros: 49,000
Resident club: Hamburger SV
Usual capacity: 55,000
Inauguration: July 1953, main renovations 1998-2000, 2006, 2010 and 2024
In the past: World Cup 1974; Euro 1988; World Cup 2006; Europa League final 2010; Vladimir Klitchko and David Haye for the reunification of the boxing heavyweight titles in 2011
During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches and a quarter-final
Duesseldorf
Original name: Duesseldorfer Arena
Capacity during the Euros: 47,000
Resident club: Fortuna Duesseldorf
Usual capacity: 50,000
Inauguration: January 2005
In the past: Final eight of the Europa League 2020; opening day of Euro 2024 men’s handball
During Euro 2024: three group-stage matches, one last 16, one quarter-final
Cologne
Original name: Muengersdorfer Stadion
Capacity during the Euros: 43,000
Resident club: FC Cologne
Usual capacity: 50,000
Inauguration: September 1923, main renovations 1975 and 2004
In the past: Euro 1988; Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; Last eight and final of the Europa League 2020
During Euro 2024: Four group stage and one last-16 game
Frankfurt
Original name: Waldstadion
Capacity during the Euros: 47,000 spectators
Resident club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Usual capacity: 55,000 places
Inauguration: May 1925, extensions 1937 and 1953, renovations 1974 and 2005
In the past: World Cup 1974, including the opening match; Euro 1988; Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; 2011 Women’s World Cup final; (to come) 2027 Europa League final
During Euro 2024: four group-stage games and one last-16 match
Leipzig
Original name: Zentralstadion
Capacity during the Euros: 40,000
Resident club: RB Leipzig
Usual capacity: 47,069
Inauguration: November 2004, extension in 2021
In the past: Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; (to come) Europa Conference League final 2026
During Euro 2024: three group-stage games and one last-16 match
Gelsenkirchen
Original name: Arena AufSchalke
Capacity during the Euros: 50,000
Resident club: Schalke 04
Usual capacity: 62,271
Inauguration: August 2001, main renovation in 2005
In the past: Champions League final 2004; World Cup 2006; opening match of the 2010 Ice Hockey World Cup; last eight of the Europa League 2020
During Euro-2024: three group-stage games and one last-16 match
By Agencies.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874