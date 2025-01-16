The best NFL stars to watch this season

The NFL remains one of the world’s most popular sports leagues in countries and continents like Africa and Europe. It mainly gains its notoriety from its renowned star power and high-profile matchups that can feature any of the 32 distinguished franchises.

The 2024/25 NFL regular season has now reached its conclusion, which has fans brewing with excitement and anticipation surrounding the numerous mouth-watering matchups that are set to get underway for the NFL Playoffs as the road to Superbowl LIX will continue to provide marquee showdowns featuring the very best that the league has to offer.

With the NFL postseason now in full swing, these are some of the biggest and most entertaining star names that fans of the NFL are already gearing up to watch in prime time as they look to take their team to the pinnacle that the sport of football offers.

Lamar Jackson (QB) – Baltimore Ravens

After winning his second league MVP last season, Lamar followed up with another stellar campaign of staggering play at the game’s most crucial position, which could likely see the former late first-round pick claim his third MVP in what is quickly becoming a decorated career of play.

Jackson’s duel-threat ability of precise passing and vigorous rushing has caught the attention of all fans and media outlets. He has completely changed how the Quarterback position is played and kept the Ravens in regular title contention.

Despite his prior struggles in the postseason during his last few appearances, Lamar and the Ravens are still one of the principal Super Bowl favorites in the latest NFL odds, which has John Harbaugh’s team penned in at +600 outrights thanks to the offseason acquisition of superstar running back Derrick Henry, which has made Harbaugh’s running offense virtually unstoppable.

Saquon Barkley (RB) – Philadelphia Eagles

While Derrick Henry’s arrival in Baltimore became the offseason talk regarding superstar free agent arrivals, Philadelphia also changed their run game. It acquired former second overall pick Saquon Barkley from their division rivals New York in a move that has proven well worth the admission price.

Barkley’s prior injury woes have virtually disintegrated as he has played a fully healthy first season as an Eagle and has since broken records that were previously viewed as being unbreakable, which was topped off with a 2,000-yard rushing season, becoming only the ninth player in NFL history to achieve such a feat.

His blend of supreme speed, athleticism, and unpredictability makes Barkley one of the league’s most star-studded talents, which has rejuvenated the Eagle’s previous offensive struggles as Nick Sirianni’s team were able to reclaim the NFC East and enter the postseason with a central point to prove.

Justin Jefferson (WR) – Minnesota Vikings

One of this season’s biggest shockers was the surprise resurgence of QB Sam Darnold as he and a rebuilt defense helped guide the Minnesota Vikings to a remarkable 14-win season and a playoff berth as they narrowly missed out on claiming the NFC North following a final day loss to the eventual division winners Detroit.

While Darnold may claim plenty of plaudits for his excellent play under center, it cannot be underestimated how talented his other offensive playmakers performed throughout the season, including the always dazzling and flawless play of LSU phenomenon Justin Jefferson.

Since being drafted back in 2020, Jefferson has taken the NFL by storm, with many claiming that he is one of, if not the best wide receivers in the league.

Boasting a combination of speed, supreme IQ, expert route running, and terrific handles, Jefferson will remain the quintessential go-to threat for the Viking’s offense as they aim to shock NFL analysts again by enjoying a deep and unforgettable run in the playoffs.’

J. Watt (OLB) – Pittsburgh Steelers

High-flying offensive plays may be of interest to casual NFL fans. Yet, regular football viewers will also make the case that there is nothing better than watching a devastating defensive play that can completely shift the game’s balance in the opposition’s favor.

While there are plenty of defensive juggernauts to watch throughout the playoffs, arguably the best remains the former defensive player of the year, T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

T.J. is undoubtedly one of the league’s top talents and is always on hand to force turnovers, sack the QB, and breeze past an opposing O-line while on the field, which has kept him at the forefront of one of the NFL’s best and most ferocious defenses over the last decade.

Some other notable superstar players to watch include Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and his teammate WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, and finally, Green Bay Packers FS Xavier McKinney.