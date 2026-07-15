The country is witnessing historic development in every part of the country, Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the country is witnessing unprecedented transformation in every part of the nation courtesy of an all-inclusive development agenda being pursued by the government.

The DP affirmed that the relentless pursuit of national development is informed by the need to elevate the socio-economic status of each of the 47 counties including those that previously suffered marginalization.

“I am very happy to support the President in running the affairs of this country because for the first time in every county, in every part of Kenya we have big projects that we can talk about: roads, electricity, water, markets, affordable housing and many more. It was never the case before. For the first time, there is a deliberate effort to ensure every part of Kenya is reached,” DP stated.

He on Wednesday hosted leaders from Nandi County at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi for deliberations on ongoing projects in the devolved unit. They were led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and included Senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Julius Melly (Tinderet), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Cynthia Muge (Woman Rep) and Marianne Kitany (Aldai).

The Deputy President said there is an abundance of testimonies from citizens across the country who have witnessed a tarmac road for the first time in their lives, electricity reaching their homes, a modern market among other projects which had not been constructed in their regions before.

“We have heard testimonies from citizens in parts of the country who had given up because they have never seen a tarmac road, not got access to electricity, not seen a modern market but today there is no single county that has not been touched by projects and programmes by this administration,” DP revealed.

Nandi County has not been left behind, Prof. Kindiki assured, enumerating development programmes in key sectors meant to improve the lives of the residents as is being done in other counties.

He said there is great progress in the ongoing construction of roads, electricity connection, water and education projects among others in the county.

“I am going to follow up each of those projects with the relevant ministries, departments and agencies to make sure they are attended to as they should be for faster completion,” he noted.

At the same time, he reiterated the need to remain focused so as not to fall into premature politics of 2032 when there is much to speak about what the administration has done in making the lives of all Kenyans better ahead of next year’s elections.

“There is must be an order of priority because before 2032 there is 2027. For the time being, the most urgent priority is to ensure the good work done by the President is not wasted by political brokers and conmen in the opposition who do not seem to understand a single thing about any programme in any sector other than just saying they will abolish some of the reforms in these sectors,” he stressed.