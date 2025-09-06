The Mars family, one of the wealthiest families in the United States, has an estimated combined net worth of $90 billion. Known globally for their ownership of Mars, Incorporated, the family controls the world’s largest confectionery company, which generates billions annually from popular brands like Snickers, Milky Way, M&M’s, Twix, Skittles, and Dolmio pasta sauces.

Beyond sweets, Mars has also established itself as a leader in pet care, producing well-known brands such as Pedigree and Whiskas. The family’s low-profile lifestyle has often contrasted with their immense wealth and global business empire.

The Mars Family Net Worth $90 Billion

Family Background

The Mars dynasty began with Franklin Clarence Mars, who founded Mars, Inc. in 1911 after learning candy-making from his mother. He created iconic products such as the Milky Way and Snickers, setting the foundation for the company’s future. Franklin’s son, Forrest Mars, Sr., later expanded the business globally and introduced new lines, including the Mars Bar in the UK.

Today, Franklin’s grandchildren John Mars and Jacqueline Mars each own a third of the company, while the remaining third belongs to his great-granddaughters: Victoria, Pamela, Valerie, and Marijke. Despite their wealth, the family maintains a reputation for privacy, rarely making public appearances.

Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated started as a small candy business in Washington but grew into a multinational powerhouse. The launch of the Milky Way in 1923 marked its breakthrough, followed by Snickers in 1930 and the 3 Musketeers bar in 1932. The company later diversified into pet food and other food products, cementing its dominance in the consumer goods industry.

Over the years, Mars has made major acquisitions, including:

Godiva Chocolates (2007) – expanding into premium chocolate.

– expanding into premium chocolate. Wrigley (2008) – in partnership with Warren Buffett, a $23 billion deal that gave Mars control of the world’s top chewing gum brand.

– in partnership with Warren Buffett, a $23 billion deal that gave Mars control of the world’s top chewing gum brand. Kind North America (2020) – purchased for $5 billion, strengthening Mars’ position in healthy snacking.

– purchased for $5 billion, strengthening Mars’ position in healthy snacking. Trü Frü (2022) – further expanding into fruit-based snacks.

The company, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, continues to be a privately held family business, generating over $45 billion in sales annually.

Recognition

Mars, Inc. has also received recognition for its contributions to sustainability and ethical sourcing. In 2010, the company earned the U.S. Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence for its work with cocoa farmers in Ghana, aiming to eliminate child labor and promote sustainable farming.

“Mars was selected because of the company’s special relationship with the cocoa farmers of Ghana,” said then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the awards ceremony.

The company was also listed among Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” in 2013, with unique perks like pet-friendly offices in its pet-food division.

What Is the Mars Family’s Net Worth?

