    Thieves Break into Hospital, Steal Oxygen Tanks

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    Detectives are investigating an incident where unknown people broke into a shop at the Siaya County Referral Hospital and made away with oxygen cylinders. 

    The equipment is worth over Sh270,000, officials said.

    Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo said the suspected theft was discovered at around 6am on Christmas Day.

    Police said the hospital’s head of maintenance, Joseph Odunga, reported to police that security guards who were changing shifts noticed that nine cylinders were missing when they were being handed over.

    The cylinders were stored in an area that is always under 24-hour surveillance.

    It is not clear how the said thieves accessed the place.

    Kimaiyo said preliminary investigations showed that the back door had been broken into.

    He said two guards had been detained at Siaya police station to assist with investigations.

    It is suspected the stolen items were taken to a place where the demand is higher. Officials are looking for them.

