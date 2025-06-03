Thieves break into Pastor Ezekiel’s church in Kilifi, steal covenant box

Police in Kilifi are investigating an incident where five men broke into pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life Church and Prayer Centre in Mavueni and stole a covenant box.

Kilifi North police Boss, Stanley Tonui said two security guards and one suspect aged 24 years were arrested in connection to the robbery as investigations continue.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. The incident happened on Sunday June 1 night.

Other items stolen are an item known as ‘Chuma ya Meno Saba’, One tray with a kettle and six cups all gold-plated whose value has not been established.

Police visited the scene and reviewed security cameras which showed five men who were dressed in police jungle fatigues armed with pangas jumped over the perimeter wall into the church compound and went inside the church hall where they found three men praying.

They blindfolded them, tied their hands using sisal ropes and made them lie down facing the floor.

Police said the main suspect in the incident gained entry into the compound through the main gate at about 9 pm.

He then proceeded to the entrance area where he met two guards on duty and engaged them briefly and walked past them.

He did not return and it was until daybreak when he was found near a restaurant there.

It is believed he facilitated the other suspects to cart out the missing items.

Police are investigating the incident. Pastor Odero was not present at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating claims by a businessman he lost his pistol with 30 bullets in unclear circumstances in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The businessman is a licensed gun holder. He told police he had locked his Glock pistol with two magazines with 15 bullets each in a safe on May 13 but failed to fine it on June 2 when he went to check on the same.

He had never checked on the weapon since the day he locked it in the safe, he said.

He told police he wanted to travel to Samburu and when he went to pick the weapon he found it missing.

Police visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.