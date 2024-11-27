Thika Hospital Medical Intern in Suicide Tragedy was Battling Depression, Colleagues Say

A medical intern at Thika Level Five Hospital who died by suicide was battling depression.

Friends and relatives of Francis Njuki Gashimo revealed that the deceased had been battling depression and had been receiving treatment at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital

Dr Gashimo died by suicide in his rented house in Kiganjo Estate, Thika, Kiambu County.

The body of Gashimo, 29, was discovered on Monday, November 25, hanging from the ceiling with a black manila rope around his neck.

His cousin had found him deceased in his rental house at Corner Two when he visited him.

Police officers from Kimuchu Police Station responded to the scene and found Dr. Gachimo’s body hanging from the ceiling.

A black manila rope was around his neck, and no other physical injuries were noted.

A suicide note was recovered at the scene, and the body was later taken to General Kago Morgue for preservation and postmortem examination.

Dr. Gashimo, who had been working as a medical intern in the Pharmacy Department at hospital was last seen on the evening of November 24.

Concerned about his whereabouts, his cousin went to check on him and found the house locked from the inside.

After notifying the landlord, they broke into the house and discovered the lifeless body.

The tragedy comes just months after the death by suicide of Dr Desree Moraa, another medical intern, at Gatundu Level Five Hospital.

These incidents have sparked discussions about the mental health challenges faced by healthcare workers in Kenya.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Many people, including health professionals and the public, are calling for measures to improve working conditions, increase pay, and provide better mental health support for medical practitioners.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) National Secretary-General, Dr. Davji Atellah, workplace frustrations are a significant factor in such incidents.

“This is the second similar incident to occur within two months in Kiambu County, following the death of another medical officer who also died by suicide at Gatundu Hospital a month ago,” Dr. Atellah said.

“Four months of working 36-hour shifts without pay can break even the strongest among us. Our hearts ache as the medical fraternity mourns our younger brothers and sisters. We shall not take this anymore,” Dr. Atellah wrote on his Facebook page.

Dr James Githinji the KMPDU Central region chair regretted the death of the young pharmacist who was among the very hardworking intern doctors at his Pharmacy department at Thika level Five hospital.

Githinji called for changes to improve working conditions, increase pay, and provide better support for medical professionals who are struggling with their mental health.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.