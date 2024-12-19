Thirteen Dead After Naval Speedboat Hits Ferry off Mumbai

At least 13 people died after an Indian naval speedboat lost control and hit a passenger ferry off the coast of Mumbai, a navy spokesperson said.

Three navy personnel are among the dead, while more than 100 people have been rescued, Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Footage of the incident posted online shows the speedboat circling before smashing into the ferry, which later capsized.

The Indian navy said there had been an “engine malfunction”. The privately owned ferry was making its way to the Elephanta Caves, a popular tourist destination, when it was hit by the speedboat.

“A Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry,” the navy said in a statement, adding that it regretted the “tragic loss” of life.

A passenger on board the vessel told ABP Majha news channel: “The speedboat crashed into our boat and water started entering our boat and it overturned. The driver asked us to wear lifejackets.”

“I swam for 15 minutes before I was rescued by another boat,” said the passenger, who did not identify himself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted: “The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon.”

By BBC News