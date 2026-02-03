Thongchai McIntyre Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Thai Singer

Thongchai McIntyre, widely known as Bird Thongchai or simply Bird, and affectionately called Phi Bird by fans, is one of Thailand’s most iconic and enduring superstars.

Born Albert McIntyre on December 8, 1958, in the Bang Khae slum area of Bangkok (then part of Thonburi province), he is a singer, actor, and performer of mixed Scottish-Mon-Thai descent.

Raised in a modest, musically inclined household after his father James (Jimmy) McIntyre, a medical corpsman in the Royal Thai Army, passed away during his childhood, Thongchai helped support his family from a young age through odd jobs like folding paper bags, selling lottery tickets, collecting milk cans, sewing traditional hats, and teaching English to local children.

Largely self-taught in singing, he grew up surrounded by music, which shaped his lifelong passion for performance.

He later earned a higher diploma in management from Thonburi Commercial College and is celebrated as Thailand’s No. 1 superstar, having sold over 25 million albums across his career.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Thongchai’s large family included six older brothers and three older sisters.

They are Suwit McIntyre, Kathleen McIntyre, Supachai McIntyre, Kriangkrai McIntyre, Kenneth McIntyre, Billy McIntyre, Tuangyot McIntyre, Kannikar McIntyre, and Wiwat McIntyre.

Seven of his siblings shared a strong musical talent with him, leading the family to form a band called “Mong Doo Lian” where they performed together, practiced singing, and participated in local contests and temple fairs.

Thongchai has often spoken warmly of his siblings, providing financial support to them in later years, including monthly allowances, and maintaining family traditions.

Career

Thongchai’s career launched in the mid-1980s after he was discovered while working as a bank officer.

TV producer Kai Varayuth recognized his talent, leading to his first acting roles and eventual transition to full-time entertainment.

He debuted musically in 1986 and quickly rose to prominence with his blend of Thai pop (string), luk thung (country-style), and heartfelt ballads.

His breakthrough came with the 1990 album Boomerang, the first by a GMM Grammy artist to sell over two million copies, sparking the widespread “Bird Fever” phenomenon that transformed Thai music and television.

That same year, his starring role as Captain Kobori in the tragic wartime drama Khu Kam (and its 1996 film adaptation Sunset at Chaophraya) became a cultural milestone, earning record-high TV ratings and international attention, including features in Japan and the U.S.

Iconic songs like “Sabai Sabai,” “Kob Jai Jing Jing,” “Duay Rak Lae Pook Pan,” and “Koo Gud” defined his style and enduring popularity.

Over decades, he has starred in numerous films, TV series, musicals, and commercials while continuing to release music and perform in major concerts, including international tours in the 2010s that marked historic milestones for Thai artists.

Accolades

McIntyre’s career has earned him numerous prestigious honors reflecting his dominance in Thai entertainment.

Early wins included Best Singer at the Siam-Kollakarn Contest (1983) and Mekhala Awards (1986).

His acting in Khu Kam brought Best Actor honors from both the Mekhala Awards and Golden Television Awards in 1990.

He became the first Thai artist to win the MTV Asian Viewer’s Choice Award in 1991.

Additional recognitions include Best Actor for Wannee Tee Raw Koy (1993), Favorite Artist Thailand at the MTV Asia Awards, and an Inspirational Award from the same body in 2006.

He received the KPN Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, the Joox Icon Award from JOOX Thailand Music Awards in 2018, and Best Singer/People’s Favorite Singer honors in 2012.

The pinnacle came in 2023 when he was named a National Artist of Thailand in Performing Arts, a rare state honor celebrating his contributions to music and culture over nearly four decades.