Thousands of customers at major banks in the United States have reported difficulties accessing online banking services, with some experiencing problems checking account balances and transferring funds.

The disruptions were reported on Monday across several financial institutions, including US Bank, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Zelle, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages.

Wells Fargo recorded more than 800 reports from customers experiencing difficulties with its services. The complaints included problems logging into accounts, viewing balances and making fund transfers.

At JPMorgan Chase, nearly 5,000 customers reported disruptions. About half of the complaints involved difficulties accessing account balances and completing transactions.

Chase acknowledged the technical problem, saying some transactions were taking longer than usual to process.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said.

The bank added that it was working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

According to CNBC, JPMorgan Chase said there was no indication that the disruption involved malicious actors.

The reported outages raised concerns among customers who rely on digital banking platforms to access their accounts, make payments and transfer money.

The cause of the disruptions affecting the different institutions was not immediately established.