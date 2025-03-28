Three arrested for hardware burglaries in Machakos

In a well-coordinated operation, detectives have apprehended notorious burglary mastermind Wycliffe Matheka Kithuku, alias Uthex, alongside his accomplices Cynthia Mbithe Musyoka and Jackson Wambua Mutinda.

The trio has been terrorizing Machakos and Joska neighbourhoods, orchestrating a series of audacious hardware break-ins, police said.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a motorcycle used by the suspects as their getaway vehicle.

Also seized were tools of the trade, a bolt cutter and a long metal rod allegedly wielded to intimidate watchmen during their criminal escapades, police said.

Not stopping there, detectives also cornered Brian Wambua Manza in Machakos town, leaving him with no escape route.

Under pressure, he led detectives to a scrap metal dealer, revealing a hidden stash of stolen goods from a Joska hardware store. Among the haul were 200 kilograms of nails, 25 kilograms of hoop iron, and a laptop.

Digging deeper, detectives discovered that Kithuku, Mutinda, and Manza are all ex-convicts, recently released from Machakos GK Prison.

Their newfound freedom was short-lived, as they now find themselves back in police custody, undergoing processing awaiting their day in court.

Police say they have intensified operations in the area and major hardware to address the new trend.

Many business people have complained they lost property to gangs that broke to their stores in the area and surroundings in the new trend.

Detectives are investigating if the gang has been working with insiders in their mission.

This is because the gangs strike as soon as new goods are offloaded at the stores.

Police said that in addition to Machakos, the gangs also target stores in the Industrial Area in Nairobi, where the trend has been alarming.

This has forced some police stations to form special units to target the gangs as part of efforts to tame the trend, officials said.