Three Arrested In Kiambu For Possession Of Government Stores

Three individuals were arrested on Tuesday in Kiambu County for possessing government property and an imitation firearm.

Officers from Githika Police Station detained the suspects following a tip-off from alert residents.

The suspects, identified as Rogers Okidos, 26, Godfrey Ndiba, 25, and William Rohara, 25, were apprehended during a raid on a house in Githangi village, a location described by authorities as a hub for packaging and selling bhang.

“Acting decisively on intelligence from alert locals, the officers raided a house in Githangi village, notorious for being a hub where young men and women package and sell bhang. The operation resulted in the arrest of the three suspects,” detectives said in a statement.

During the operation, police confiscated an Administration Police smoke jacket, an imitation firearm, 29 rolls of bhang, a rolling pad, Rizla papers, and other illegal items.

The suspects are in police custody undergoing processing and will soon appear in court to face charges.

Notorious Gang Associate Arrested in Mombasa

In Mombasa, detectives from the Regional Headquarters arrested a gang member linked to a string of mobile phone thefts in Bamburi, Nyali, and Kadzandani areas.

The suspect, identified as Ian Mahad, alias Suleiman, was apprehended at a motorcycle shop in Mombasa’s Central Business District while attempting to purchase a new bike.

According to police, his previous motorcycle was set ablaze by angry residents during his theft spree on Saturday.

Police extended their operation to Kadzandani, where they recovered a motorcycle, an Oppo mobile phone, and other items linked to the gang’s criminal activities.

However, several accomplices managed to evade capture.