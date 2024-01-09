fbpx
    Three Arrested with 196Kgs of Bhang in Samburu

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    DCI detectives have arrested three suspects at Archers Post in Samburu County for being in possession of bhang.

    In a statement, DCI said the trio was trafficking 196 kilograms of bhang valued at 5.9 million shillings.

    Police explained that the substance was carefully concealed beneath sacks of beans in a trailer (Registration number KCZ 198E).

    The three have been identified as; 20-year-old Harun Mohammed Galgalo, 22-year-old Ali Abdikadir Mohammed and the driver 34-year-old Isaack Mohammed Bakacha.

    The suspects were nabbed following a multi-agency operation that saw sniffer dogs discover the illegal substance.

    The 66 bales of bhang have since been confiscated and secured as exhibits.

    The trailer has also been towed to a police station pending further investigations.

