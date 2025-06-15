Three civilians used in the murder of Ojwang arrested

Three civilians who were used by police to torture to death teacher Albert Ojwang were Sunday arrested over his murder.

The three identified as Gin Abwao, Collins Ireri, Brian Mwaniki are said to have been suspects at the cells at the Central police station over different crimes when they were tasked to beat up Ojwang for information.

They have implicated at least two police officers at the station as the ones who facilitated them to the cell where Ojwang was held with a mission to milk information from him.

One of the officers under arrest is said to have even provided them with a riot baton that they used in the mission.

After the victim collapsed in the cells, the three were freed.

They were arrested after investigations linked them to the murder and they are expected in court on Monday June 16.

This came as police and officials from Independent Policing Oversight Authority said they cannot trace two other police officers wanted over the murder. They include a senior officer who was at the station on June 7 when the incident happened.

Two police officers including the Officer Commanding Station Samson Talam and constable James Mukhwana have been arrested over the murder of Ojwang. They are accused of participating or facilitating in the murder.

Talam spent his weekend at the Langata police cells where he once served as the deputy station commander.

Ojwang was arrested in his Homabay home over claims of false publication and brought to Nairobi where he was booked and later clobbered to death. He died on June 7 hours after his arrest and detention at the cells.

Also in custody is a technician who tampered with CCTV camera system at the station.

The detectives backing IPOA arrested a technician who installed a CCTV camera system at the station.

The technician is the same one who was called to delete and format the system after the murder of Ojwang.

He has admitted his involvement in the mission and added he was paid Sh3,000 for the work.

Experts were trying to recover the lost data to back the ongoing investigations. IPOA was Friday allowed to detain Mukhwana for a week as investigations continue into the death of Ojwang.

Mukhwana was arrested on June 12, and IPOA argued that releasing him at this point there would be a likelihood of interfering with the crime scene, evidence including critical documents.

IPOA is also awaiting forensic analysis of mobile phones linked to the suspects and results from the government chemist to aid the probe. Police and IPOA are pursuing the matter.

At least ten police officers based at the Central police station in Nairobi have been grilled by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) in a parallel probe over their conduct before and after the death of Ojwang at the station cells.

The agency wants to understand what happened before and after the incident on June 7. IAU investigates general police conduct and recommends to various bodies including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution on the way forward.