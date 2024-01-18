Three Cops Arrested Over Claims of Kidnapping Chinese Nationals 

Three police officers suspected of involvement in a foreign national’s kidnapping in Mlolongo in Machakos County on January 8, 2024 were Wednesday arraigned at Mavoko Law Courts.

Constables Fredrick Mwongela Mwololo, Samuel Mwiti and Kimwele Musyoki all attached to the General Service Unit were arrested in Nairobi a week after the incident.

Prosecution sought custodial orders to finalize investigations as manhunt for the kidnapping mastermind gains momentum.

In the incident that has unearthed an international criminal ring whose targets are well-picked after a background check on their financial muscles, the victim who is a Chinese national was waylaid on his way to work, where two cars blocked his vehicle before the suspects cuffed him and sped off towards Machakos direction.

After hours of disappearance, concerned friends reported to the DCI of the businessman who never arrived at his workplace as expected, where detectives forensically traced him to Mua Hills in Machakos.

But even as a team was being deployed to the area in search for him, the panic-stricken victim resurfaced at Athi River and narrated his ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers who also robbed him violently, police said.

Detectives established that five men including a Chinese national who is the mastermind, a taxi driver and the three police officers had executed the kidnapping.

Upon arrival at the Mua Hills, the mastermind called the victim’s family back in China demanding for an unestablished amount of ransom which was wired to a bank account in China.

After money was deposited, the gang’s accomplices in China confirmed that the family had complied, and the victim was released.

Swinging into action, DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence detectives initiated a systematic probe into the abduction right from Mombasa Road, where two vehicles were picked as vehicles of interest.

On Friday, January 12, the taxi was traced to Rongai and the owner arrested.

He however informed the police that on the day in question, a friend of his had borrowed his car while he (owner) took his kids to school on the reporting day.

Investigations revealed that the named suspect who is still at large was a former staff at the victim’s company, and had been in constant communication with the arrested officers.

The forensic analysis placed the four at the scene of crime.

Further investigations has also led to the recovery of the vehicle which has been detained at Mlolongo Police Station, police said.

As search for the master planner in the kidnapping of fellow Chinese national continues, Interpol operations have also been launched to pursue the gang’s accomplices in China.