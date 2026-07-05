Three held after woman falls from third-floor apartment in Kilimani during party

Detectives are investigating an incident where a 26-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

The woman was rushed to Nairobi Hospital unconscious on Saturday night after reportedly falling through a window at Suite Life Apartments along Dennis Pritt Road.

According to preliminary investigations, Rachael Wangui had been partying with friends when the incident occurred under unclear circumstances.

Police visited the apartment and recovered bottles of alcoholic drinks and used glasses. Her boyfriend and two other individuals were detained to assist with investigations.

Detectives believe several other people were present during the party but fled before police arrived.

A hunt on the others who were present was ongoing, police said on Sunday as the victim remained in ICU.

Elsewhere, a 25-year-old woman is receiving treatment after surviving a fall from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Thome Estate, Nairobi.

The victim, identified as Nicole Atieno, reportedly fell from the sixth floor of Father’s Hub Apartment on Saturday morning.

Police officers who responded to the scene found her conscious and responsive despite sustaining serious injuries.

A preliminary assessment revealed deep lacerations on both lower legs and her right hand, while she also complained of severe back pain.

Emergency medical personnel administered first aid at the scene before she was stabilized and rushed by ambulance to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized treatment.

Detectives launched investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the fall.

Meanwhile, police in Kisumu County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside his home in Nyakach Sub-County.

The incident was reported at Ogoro Police Station on Friday, July 3, at about 8:50 a.m., after the victim was attacked the previous night at around 11 p.m.

The victim, identified as Dashla Ochieng Otieno, had reportedly stepped outside his house to answer a call of nature while his father was attending a funeral vigil in the village.

His father told police he received a phone call from his wife informing him that suspected thugs had raided their home. On rushing back, he found a crowd gathered at his mother’s compound, about 50 metres from his house, where his son was lying in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim sustained a stab wound to the right side of the chest after being attacked with a sharp object.

He was rushed to Nyabondo Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited both the scene and the mortuary, where the body is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the attackers and the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.