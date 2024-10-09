Three Including Form Three Student Die by Suicide in Separate Incidents, Police Say

At least three people were found dead after suspected suicide incidents.

Police say these are the latest such incidents to be reported amid calls to address the menace.

The first incident was reported in Chebunyo area, Bomet County on Monday October 7.

The incident involved a 17-year-old form three student at Kiproroget Secondary School.

The boy is said to have drowned in a dam in the area. Police said they are open to other theories.

The body was retrieved by the villagers.

Police said the body had no injuries and they are yet to establish the motive of the same.

The body was moved to Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

In Homabay, the decomposing body of a man identified as Philip Odoyo, 48 was found in a bush after suspected suicide.

The deceased is suspected to have died by suicide by hanging himself on the nearby euphorbia tree as there was an electric cable tied around his neck and believed to have fallen off due to the weight.

According to the family members, the deceased disappeared from his home after quarreling with his girlfriend.

It is however not clear what motivated him to the incident.

The body was moved to the Homabay County Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

In the same area, a body was found dangling on a tree in a maize plantation in Kowiti Njura village.

Police said they were called to the scene and found the body of an unknown female hanging with a piece of cloth around the neck on a tree.

No physical injury was observed apart from the knot mark on the neck. The body was moved to Rachuony South District Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the country amid calls to address the menace.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.