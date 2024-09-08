Three Killed in Attack at West Bank-Jordan Border

Three people have been killed in an attack at the border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials say.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said three Israeli civilians were killed in the shooting at the Allenby Bridge crossing.

The attacker approached the area from the Jordanian side in a truck, then got out and opened fire, the IDF said.

Security forces “eliminated” the gunman and the IDF is checking the truck over for signs of explosives, a statement said.

Medics said the three killed are men in their 50s, according to Israeli media.

Jordan says it has closed its side of the border and is investigating the incident.

The incident happened in an Israeli-controlled area where Jordanian vehicles offload goods entering the West Bank.

The crossing, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, lies almost exactly halfway between Amman and Jerusalem and is the only official crossing point between the West Bank and Jordan.

