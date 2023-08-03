Three Members of a Family Die in Suspected Food Poisoning in Vihiga

Detectives are investigating an incident in which three members of a family died after consuming suspected bad food in Vihiga County.

The incident happened at Kapsolywa village in Banja location.

The victims were identified as Elijah Mwanga, 72, his wife Betty Mwanga, 60, and their juvenile son Francis Indeheli,15.

According to police and locals, the three had consumed suspected poisoned food. They complained of stomach pains and were rushed to Vihiga county referral hospital on August 1 where they all died while undergoing treatment.

The bodies were moved to the same hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination. The autopsy will tell what caused the deaths, police said. Other police officers visited the home of the victims and picked up samples of the food they had eaten.

Meanwhile, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

The body of Ruth Mutai, 88 was found lying at the fence behind her house with visible injuries. Police said the body was found covered with a white sheet, whereby a piece of firewood with blood stains was found next to it.

It was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police say they are holding three suspects in connection with the murder. The motive is believed to be a land dispute and more suspects are being sought, police said.

