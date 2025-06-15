Three people including a police office killed in an accident in Kinangop, Nyandarua

Three people, including a police officer died following a tragic road accident in Kinangop early Sunday morning.

Police said 13 other people including the Director Training Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarter Edwin Mungai Kamau (AIG) were injured in the accident.

The incident occurred when a speeding police vehicle that was carrying Kamau rammed onto two other cars at an accident scene.

The area was foggy at the time of the accident.

The crash claimed the lives of Kamau’s driver, a constable of police who was at the scene and a civilian.

The incident happened past midnight on Saturday, police said.

According to police, a team of police officers from Kinangop Police station and Traffic department had responded to an accident scene at Chuma area.

According to police, while at the scene making rescue recovery of two motorcycles involved in an accident, an Isuzu Dmax double cabin Silver in colour driven by Kevin Wakivi from Engineer direction towards Njabini on high speed rumped into the stationary police vehicle and a stationary lorry, hitting members of the public and police officers who were assisting the victims.

Police said on board the Isuzu D Max car was the Director Training DCI headquarters Edwin Mungai Kamau.

Four police officers were injured. The senior officer Kamau sustained a fractured left leg.

The deceased included constable Gilbert Makori and the driver to Kamau.

Other eight unidentified members of the public were rushed to Engineer Sub County Hospital in critical condition and bodies of the deceased were removed to the same hospital mortuary for preservation.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere in Yatta, Machakos County, a prison warden and a probation officer at Kithimani Law Courts were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a private car.

The accident happened when a speeding lorry hit a motorcycle ahead of it in an accident involving

Both the lorry and motorcycle were moving in the same direction when the accident happened.

The lorry hit the motorcycle flooring the rider and his pillion passenger who was the prison warden identified as Peter Ngui Mbalu.

The rider and Mbalu died on the spot.

A second warden was injured and rushed to the hospital.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the menace. More than 4,000 people die annually in accidents in the country.

Thousands others are left with wounds that have an impact on the society.