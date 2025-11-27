Three suspects arrested over murder of boy in Nakuru

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy who had just been circumcised in a Kiamaina village, Kiugoine, Nakuru County.

The boy died three days after his circumcision, which took place on November 20.

A postmortem conducted on his body on Wednesday, Government Pathologist Dr. Titus Ngulungu at the Annex Farewell Home, Nakuru, revealed the cause of death was due to serious assault and trauma on the stomach, which caused it to rupture.

The deceased also had other serious injuries on the back hands and head. The boy had complained of stomach pain before he was found dead. He had a swollen body when it was discovered on November 24.

Police said the three suspects who included a 16-year-old boy assaulted the teenage deceased boy.

The other suspects were said to be caregivers of the boy. The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The suspects were presented in court and police were allowed to detain them for 14 days pending investigations.

Meanwhile, a mother was arrested over the murder of her eight-year-old son in Miteitei village, Nandi County.

The woman had to be rescued from an angry mob from the scene of the murder on Wednesday night.

Police said the locals heard screams from the house and rushed there only to find it closed. They forced it open when they found the boy lying in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on the head and back.

It was established the mother and the deceased boy were the only people who were in the house then.

It was then the mob threatened to kill the woman also over the murder prompting some locals to call the police.

Police said the machete used in the attack was recovered at the scene. The motive of the murder is yet to be established, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

And police said a fisherman drowned after being swept by water at Lake Nakuru.

According to the police, James Mate, 46 had gone for a fishing expedition at the lake on Wednesday when the incident happened.

He was not wearing a life jacket as required, police said. He was swept by high currents that were being experienced then and drowned.

The body was later retrieved from the water and moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.