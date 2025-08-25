Three university students in court over Sh7.8 million fraud at Sidian Bank

Three university students were Monday charged in a Nairobi court with conspiring to defraud Sidian Bank of more than Sh7.8 million through a complex scheme of siphoning funds from customer accounts.

The suspects Nelson Christiano Nangole, John Oboni Odidi, and Phostine Hesbon Ochieng were arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo on charges of stealing, handling stolen property, and laundering proceeds of crime.

According to the prosecution, the offences were committed on January 11, 2025, at unknown locations within Kenya.

The trio are alleged to have colluded with others still at large to illegally transfer Sh7,882,845 from several Sidian Bank accounts into personal and third-party bank and M-Pesa accounts.

Odidi, a JKUAT student, is accused of stealing Sh458,313 from a customer’s Sidian account into his I&M Bank accounts.

Ochieng, a Thika Technical Training Institute student, allegedly stole Sh451,346 from Kericho Tractor Centre’s account, later transferring it into his National Bank and M-Pesa accounts.

According to the prosecution, Nangole, retained Sh113,220 in his M-Pesa account while knowing the funds were proceeds of crime.

The three through their lawyers Miss otieno and Ogolla pleaded for leniency, telling the court the accused were students, from low-income families, and not flight risks.

One of the accused said he was the sole breadwinner for two families, while another was under the care of a single parent.

Senior Principal Magistrate Onsarigo granted each accused person cash bail of Sh300,000 or bond of Sh1 million.

The matter will be mentioned on September 3, for pretrial purposes.