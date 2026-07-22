Three workers killed in caretaker attack in Kiambu Town

Three casual workers were killed after a suspected former caretaker allegedly attacked them while they slept at a residential compound in Kiambu Town on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at a property along Mukumo Drive off Njadhaini Road belonging to a woman, who is reportedly out of the country.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect, had previously served as the caretaker of the compound but had allegedly been dismissed over disciplinary issues.

Detectives believe the suspect returned to the premises and attacked three casual workers as they slept, using a knife, a hacksaw and a hammer.

Two of the victims, identified only as Ken and Muchiri, died at the scene from the injuries sustained during the attack.

A third victim, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Kiambu Level Five Hospital, where he died hours later, police said.

Senior police officers, including the Sub-County Police Commander, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), scenes of crime personnel and other investigators visited and processed the scene.

The bodies of the three deceased were moved to the Kiambu Level Five Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

Police have launched investigations into the killings as efforts to trace and apprehend the suspect continue.

No arrests had been announced by the time of filing this report.

And police in Homa Bay County have launched investigations into the death of a 27-year-old technical college student who was found lifeless at his guardian’s home in Rangwe Sub-County.

The body of Calvin Omondo Ochieng, a student at Riragia Technical and Vocational College, was discovered on Tuesday at Kawaga Village in Kanyanjwa Sub-location.

Police visited the scene and found the deceased lying on his back at his guardian’s residence.

Preliminary investigations established that Ochieng had travelled home on July 20.

According to his guardian, the student had disclosed that about two weeks earlier he had been assaulted by an unknown person, who allegedly struck him on the head. He reportedly sought treatment at Kegogi Hospital, where he was treated and discharged after his condition improved.

Police said the body bore no visible external injuries at the time it was discovered.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene before the body was moved to the Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives are investigating whether the earlier assault may have contributed to the student’s death. No arrests have been made.