Thugs fatally attack guard at construction site in Kajiado

An unknown number of thugs raided a construction site and killed a night guard before escaping with assorted construction materials in Oloolua area, Kajiado County.

The gang also hacked and seriously injured a second guard in the Thursday morning incident, police said.

The gang raided the site in Hill Top estate before escaping with the materials in a waiting car. They also stole office equipment in the drama, police said.

The guards were found tied both hands and legs in a room. Lampart Lenkoyo, 35 had died while his colleague had multiple injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.

The injured guard was admitted in hospital in serious condition.

Police said they are hunting for the gang behind the incident.

The area is experiencing a boom in construction in general. This comes amid a surge in crime and those targeting the construction sites with police pledging to deploy more personnel for operations.

Meanwhile, a suspect was lynched by a mob in rising such incidents. The police said they are investigating the incidents.

The incident happened in Itangi, Mwea where a suspect was beaten to death on claims he tried to steal from a house. Police discourage mob lynching incidents and term them criminal. They want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible prosecution. Up to three such incidents are reported daily in the country, police say.

In Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County, suspected thieves raided the Moi Girls High School dormitory and robbed participants of a cultural music festival of their cash and mobile phones.

Police said 11 participants of the event who were staying in a dormitory lost their valuables in the Thursday dawn incident. A search was conducted in the area in vain. Police said the hunt on the gang is ongoing.