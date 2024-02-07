Thugs Fatally Shoot Accomplice, Woman in Robbery in Bungoma

Detectives are investigating an incident in which two people were shot dead in a robbery incident in Bungoma Town.

The victims include a woman and an accomplice who was accidentally shot.

Police said the incident happened in Musikoma area when a gang of three raided a general merchant shop.

Witnesses told police the gang went to the shop and asked to deposit money to their mobile phone numbers.

And as the attendant responded to the gang oblivious of their mission, one of the gunmen grabbed the mobile phone from the man prompting the wife of the man to raise alarm in a bid to help her husband.

In the process, one of the gunmen opened fire killing one Christine Otachi on the spot, police said.

The gunman also shot and accidentally killed an accomplice who was standing behind the woman.

It is not clear if the slain suspect was targeted intentionally, police said.

The other two gunmen grabbed Sh300,000 from the shop and fled on a motorcycle, police said.

Police who arrived at the scene said the gunmen spent up to eight bullets.

The team recovered a mobile phone, a hammer, and eight spent cartridges of 7.62mm special. The bullets are used by rifles.

Police said they are investigating the incident and that no arrest had been made.

The bodies of the woman and the unidentified man were moved to the mortuary pending probe.

Police say they want to identify the slain suspect as part of the probe into the fatal shooting.