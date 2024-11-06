Thugs Raid Coffee Factory in Murang’a, Escape with Cherries

Police are hunting down on suspected thieves who broke into a factory in Kahuro, Muranga County and stole 46 bags of coffee.

The unknown number of thugs went to Guthera Coffee Factory while armed with crude weapons and gained entry to the facility by cutting the padlock of the main gate and then managed to tie the legs and hands of the two watchmen with nylon materials.

According to police, they broke the coffee store and the office where they stole 46 bags of coffee, printer, and laptop.

The suspects then escaped using an unknown motor vehicle to an unknown destination.

The value of the items stolen was not established.

The guards were later rescued from the room they were held.

Such incidents have been rampant in the area amid claims of insider information that enhances the same.

The cases are pending under probe.

The incidents have affected payments to the farmers in general which in turn also affected the production.

Some farmers have resorted to uprooting the product saying it is not paying.

There is a drive to encourage the farmers to continue planting coffee in the area and other parts of the country.