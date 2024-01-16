Thugs Raid Home Defile Minor, Sexually Assault Mother in Migori

Police are looking for a gang of three that raided a home in Malunga village, Migori County and defiled a 15-year-old girl.

The gang also raped her mother before robbing her Sh6,000 in the Monday morning incident, police said.

The men were wearing facemasks when they struck at about 1 am.

The girl was to join form one.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for attention.

Police say they are looking for the gang.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a man in a village in Kamagambo, Homa Bay County.

Police said George Odhiambo aged 42 was found lying dead in his pit latrine half naked without a shirt.

The wife alleged that they were in the house watching football until midnight when she fell asleep.

In the morning when she visited the latrine, she found her husband lying dead.

The body had no physical injuries and no suicide note was found at the scene.

Police said the cause of the death is yet to be known. The body was removed to Rosewood Mortuary awaiting postmortem.